French actor-director Maiwenn, whose latest film, Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp, has been one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. One of the reasons it is hyped is that the movie will see the actor after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The new project will see the actor as King Louis XV, and fans can not wait anymore. However, a new report suggests things are not well between the director and the actor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial was one of the most controversial trials last year, which put both the actor’s careers on the line. Reportedly, it was not easy for the French filmmaker to work with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after all. Read on to find out what actually happened.

According to a report by World of Reel, Maiwenn admits to directing Johnny Depp was complicated on the sets of Jeanne Du Barry. While talking about the actor’s behaviour on the set, the director revealed she was told not to let him know that we were waiting for him to shoot a scene. She later adds, “I was not allowed to knock on his dressing room door. One day, I did it anyway. And there, he made me understand that I had committed an unacceptable intrusion and asked me how I would have felt if he came knocking on my dressing room door. I replied that everyone does it all the time. Because that’s how a set works in France!.”

While blaming Johnny Depp’s behaviour as a part of the culture clash, Maïwenn explained how actors in the US don’t really get directed. They explain to the director how they are going to play the scene, and the director follows the flow. She adds, “But in France, the boss is the director. So for every take, I obviously shot his proposals, but I also asked him to interpret my own vision so that we could have a choice during editing. He was game for that.”

Maïwenn goes on to add about the Minamata actor’s ‘star status and how Depp’s French wasn’t particularly stellar but relied less on dialogue and more on her ability to convey emotions far beyond just words. “His star status, he didn’t steal it. For me, as someone who wants a less talky film, it’s fascinating to see everything that Johnny conveys through his face, his gaze. Like a silent actor,” said the director.

