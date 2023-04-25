Jackie Chan is a well-known actor across the globe thanks to his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts. The actor’s preference to do his jaw-dropping, mind-blowing stunts himself is one of the major reasons he enjoys millions of fans worldwide, but did you know it once almost cost him his life?

Well, let us tell you it’s true. In fact, in an old interview, Chan opened up about it and went on record to say, “I almost died” while shooting the 1986 film Armour of God. Read on to know all about it and why the actor’s life was in danger.

During a past conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Jackie Chan opened up about his near-dead experience shooting Armour of God in Yugoslavia. The scene required Chan, an actor who usually did his stunts sober, to open a beer can and leap onto a tree from a ledge. Despite delivering an amazing first take, the actor was convinced he could do better and insisted on redoing it. Alas, it was not as successful, and the jump saw Jackie plummeting down the tree on his back and cracking his skull.

While chatting on the publication’s Role Recall interview, Jackie Chan said, “In the morning, I was drinking a beer in the movie.” Adding that as the Armour of God scene required filming the fizz-pop of a beer can, the actor revealed he cracked open one too many beers right before performing his stunt and “jumped through a tree.”

The actor recalled crashing into a rock because of the fall and cracking his skull. He then spoke about bleeding from his ear and having to be immediately rushed to surgery, saying, “I just feel my back’s hurt. Then I get up, but everybody pushes me down because my whole body was numb. By the time the numbness passed, then I feel my air and I see the blood. We go to the hospital… I almost died.”

As per reports, after arriving at the hospital, surgeons found that Jackie Chan’s skull was cracked, and a bone had penetrated the cracked skull because of the fall. Thankfully, Chan recovered and had no severe damage from the injury. And he continued to give his millions – if not billions of fans many more amazing films.

