Jackie Chan, in his golden years, was one of the biggest action heroes of all time. While the actor gained a huge fan following for his impeccable timing of action and comedy, he always wanted to step into the boots of a superhero. In one of his earlier interviews, Chan expressed his desire to portray the role of Iron Man. Read on to know more.

Jackie Chan became a big name in Hollywood with movies such as Rush Hour Trilogy, The Karate Kid, Police Story and The Spy Next Door among others.

Expressing his wish to play a superhero, Jackie Chan way back in 2013 in an interview with IGN said how eagerly he wanted to play Marvel’s iconic superhero, Iron Man. He shared that he loved the character but no one hires him. “I really want to play Iron Man but I don’t think the audiences want to see me as Iron Man.” He added, “Anyway, nobody pays me big money to make this kind of movie. I love Iron Man and this kind of movie, but no one hires me. Fools!” 2013 is the same time when Robert Downey Jr.’s contract as Iron Man got renewed. In the same interview, Jackie Chan also laughed off the reports speaking off his retirement. “I didn’t say I retired, what I said when I was making Chinese Zodiac was that it would be my last big action movie and obviously that turned out not to be true.”

The actor continued, “No one wants to pay me the big money to play in sci-fi movies. Everyone wants to see me do action” adding, “But I have to tell my audience, sometimes I might use a stunt double now, you might see some green screen, forgive me because I’m not young anymore.”

Speaking of Marvel’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. took on the big role from 2008 until 2019.

