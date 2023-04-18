Kylie Jenner like the rest of the Jenners and Kardashians does not fail to stay in the news. She took over the internet by allegedly shading Selena Gomez a few weeks ago. And now, her dating rumours with actor Timothee Chalamet is the current hot topic. The alleged love birds have been making news with their low-key dates and now a source close to the duo has shared some new information and to know about it in detail scroll below.

For the unversed, Kylie was previously in a relationship with singer-rapper, Travis Scott. They are even proud parents to two children, Stormi and Aire. The couple took a break from one another in 2019 after that they reconciled and welcomed their son only to reportedly break up again. In January it was again reported that the couple has parted ways.

A source close to the alleged couple has finally spilled the beans on their current relationship status to Entertainment Tonight. As per the source, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are not serious about each other and are presently enjoying the company.

The source said, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes… It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.” They added, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

Previously Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted on a low-key taco date at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Friday night. On Thursday, her car was spotted outside Timothee’s Beverly Hills home.

