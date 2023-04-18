Jennifer Aniston is one of the finest actresses in the showbiz industry who has been in the headlines for her relationship status. However, there was a time when the Friends star and WWE superstar Rey Mysterio reportedly dated each other in the late 1990s. The rumours were high as back then, the 22-year-old Mysterio was already married. However, the WWE legend has responded to the rumours about dating the Hollywood star, admitting ‘he’s a big fan’ of the American actress.

The rumour began to circulate back in 1997 when the National Enquirer magazine wrote that Mysterio had exchanged phone numbers with the Friends star. It also added that he’d even let her see him without his mask on. Read on ahead to find out what the wrestler has to say about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to his co-worker from WWE, Logan Paul, on the Impaulsive podcast, Rey Mysterio addressed his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, clearing whether the reports have any truth. When asked whether he dated her for a week, Rey jokingly replied and said, “About a week”. He later revealed that there was no truth to the story, claiming that “They just threw it out there.”

Later in the conversation, Rey Mysterio weighed in on quotes from an interview in National Enquirer from 1997, debunking the claims and revealing how long the pair were really together. As it was also said that the WWE wrestler took off his mask for Jennifer Aniston, he added, “She told me she loves my wrestling. I always wear my mask — ALWAYS!! It’s a big tradition in Mexico, my native country. But I broke tradition when I met Jennifer. I actually let her see me without my mask backstage”.

Upon the spread of the rumours, the locker room teased him for months. However, with time, Jennifer Aniston never claims the rumours to be outrageous but lets it slide.

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Paris Hilton Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage With Hubby Carter Reum After Welcoming Baby Boy, “We Never Leave The House Without…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News