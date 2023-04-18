The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU has garnered a huge fan base over the years and it all started with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008. RDJ embodied the role of billionaire, playboy philanthropist Tony Stark perfectly. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly a gorgeous man and did full justice in the role of Thor. Today we brought you a throwback of the time when the actors were asked a tricky question; if Thor and Iron Man fell for the same girl, who would get her? To know the answer keep scrolling.

RDJ said goodbye to his character in Avengers Endgame as he sacrificed his life for others and thereby defeating Thanos in the process. Hemsworth on the other hand, returned for the 4th instalment of his solo franchise.

The throwback video that we brought you today resurfaced on Instagram last month. It was shared by armanedittx and from the banner behind Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr, it was from D23 Expo. The interviewer asked the Thor and Iron Man actors, “if they were competing for the same girl, who would win?” RDJ nailed it with his charm and sense of humour here as well as his on-screen persona.

While Chris Hemsworth took a moment to acknowledge the question, Robert Downey Jr jumped in and said, “I mean is it impossible… that we could share?” Followed by, “in this social climate.” It left the Aussie actor saying, “it’s a good point.”

The netizens are equally amused by the actor’s answer as one commented, “Well I couldn’t chose either.” Another commented, “God and goat.” Followed by one netizen saying, “The girl wins”. A Tony Stark fan wrote, “Tony Stark never disappoints.” One of the users’ comments read, “He doesn’t just want to share the girl, he was waiting for that moment.” Check out the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀʀᴍᴀɴ 🔵 (@armanedittx)

