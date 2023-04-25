Gwyneth Paltrow has often been trolled for saying things that sound extremely unrelatable and over the top. She was recently in the limelight for promoting ‘unhealthy’ eating habits that got her flak on the internet. But, the actress has been spilling details about her life candidly for a very long time. Once, she revealed how she learned to perform oral s*x, and she did not miss out on any details. Scroll on to learn more.

Gwyneth and Parks And Recreation actor Rob Lowe are old friends. The actress is also good friends with Lowe’s wife, Sheryl Berkoff. During a podcast once, the actress shared the close bond she shared with Berkoff and all the things they did together. It included the tips she got from her on how to give blow j*b.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the actor’s podcast, Literally With Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow said that she was fifteen or sixteen years old when she met Sheryl Berkoff, who was working as the makeup artist for her mother, Blythe Danner. She said, “I met Sheryl and I was, like, immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer.”

“And she taught me how to give a blow j*b, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. And I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time,” Gwyneth Paltrow added.

Rob Lowe also opened up about the revelations once to ET and said, “GP calls and … I was not aware of that story. But can I just say, it doesn’t surprise me. And that really is the beauty of, one, loving doing this podcast because, you know, anybody can do a podcast. So, you have to ask yourself, ‘Why you? Why me?’ And it’s because of these long-term relationships with people like that Gwyneth story … because we have this history, this amazingly long history.”

Well, Gwyneth’s story did not come as a shock to Rob Lowe but definitely blew away her fans’ minds.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: John Wick 4 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Film In Keanu Reeves Led Franchise, The Super Mario Bros Movie Nears The $700 Million Milestone At The Worldwide Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News