Raja Kumari surprised the audience at Coachella as she joined Ali Sethi on stage for his debut performance at the festival. Sethi, known for his soulful track ‘Pasoori’, captivated the crowd with his mesmerizing vocals while Raja Kumari added her magic to the mix.

The duo performed a beautiful collaboration that left the audience spellbound. Raja Kumari’s energy and enthusiasm were infectious, as she danced and sang alongside Sethi. Fans went wild as the two artists performed together on stage for the first time.

The performance was part of a larger lineup of South Asian artists at Coachella this year. Raja Kumari was one of three artists representing the region, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi. The festival also included a diverse range of international artists such as BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, and Frank Ocean to name a few.

Raja Kumari has had an eventful year so far, having performed with John Legend and opening the Wireless Festival Middle East. Her label album debut, ‘The Bridge’, is set to release internationally on 28th April 2023.

Fans of both Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari were thrilled to see the two artists perform together, creating a beautiful moment of cultural exchange on the Coachella stage.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh also rocked the stage at Coachella, becoming the first Punjabi crooner to ever perform at the music festival in Indio, California. He rocked a black kurta-tamba, a matching turban and yellow statement gloves. Diljit hit the stage on Sunday and performed some of his biggest hits. The festival’s official handle also shared a clip of the actor-singer and wrote, “@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining.”

Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe.

