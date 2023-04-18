American socialite and model Kylie Jenner rose to fame after her appearance in Keeping Up with Kardashians. She often made headlines for her affairs with Tyga, Travis Scott, Fai Khadra, and Drake. She is now currently linked with Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet.

While their dating rumours are going strong, the reality TV star was seen at the California music festival last weekend without the Hollywood actor. But netizens found out something else instead. Many fans were quick to point out that she looked different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Indio music festival on Friday night with her sister Kendall Jenner, her friend Fai Khadra, and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. The mother of two, who looked lovely in a white mesh crop top, a lacy white bra underneath, and a matching white jacket, is reportedly “enjoying getting to know” the Oscar nominee. A long denim skirt, futuristic white sunglasses, and Nike tennis shoes were the finishing touches to her ensemble.

The designer and founder of Kylie Cosmetics completed her look with a messy hairstyle and many silver hoops as accessories. However, several Reddit users discovered Kylie had removed her lip filler after appearing at Coachella with a reduced pout.

As reported by Daily Mail, a user commented on Reddit, “Her lips look kinda normal like I see her old face,” while another user wrote, “Her lips look good. Hopefully, she is giving the fillers a break.” A third user commented, “Kylie looks like she got her lip filler undone,” while a fourth user commented, “Is she dissolving her lips again?”

While Kylie Jenner has not commented on the claims, she recently revealed that becoming a mother had made her embrace her natural beauty. Talking to HommeGirls, the model said, “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more, for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

She also spoke about her decision to have lip fillers, admitting she was surprised by the reaction. Kylie explained, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Saoirse Ronan Rejected Harry Styles As A Potential Partner & Chose Bff Timothee Chalamet Instead, Said “We Are Very Compatible As Companions”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News