Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan starrer Bhooth Bangla has opened better than the predictions at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy received raving reviews, which very well converted into footfalls. It has scored the 3rd highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

There’s competition from Dhurandhar 2, but there’s not much to worry about as Ranveer Singh starrer is in the final leg of its theatrical run. According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla collected 13-15 crore net on its opening day. It has been allotted the maximum show count of 12K+, and the spot bookings did their magic after a decent advance booking.

Bhooth Bangla also held paid previews on April 16, 2026, accumulating around 3.75 crore net. The opening-day collection will stand around 16.75-18.75 crore, including earnings from the premiere. The word-of-mouth is excellent, so Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal co-starrer is expected to showcase exponential growth during its opening weekend.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Paid Previews: 3.75 crore

Day 1: 13-15 crore (estimates)

Total: 16.75-18.75 crore

Bhooth Bangla vs Top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s latest fantasy horror-comedy has surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (9.01 crore) by a considerable margin on the opening day. With that, Bhooth Bangla has registered the 4th highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood.

Check out the top 10 openers of 2026 in Bollywood (India net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore (including previews) Border 2: 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla: 16.75-18.75 crore (estimates, including previews) O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore | Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore The Kerala Story: 75 lakh Tu Yaa Main: 60 lakh

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): With 246% Jump, Akshay Kumar Starrer Registers 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2026!

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