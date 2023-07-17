Uorfi Javed is one of the popular actresses on TV. She is well-known for her quirky sartorial choices and often gets trolled with her offbeat fashion choices. She also often leaves her fans in shock whenever steps out. However, now she is making headlines for a different reason.

Even though she often gets trolled online, Urfi continues to shine, unperturbed by the noise. However, it seems that some of the trolling in the context of her dark circles got to her, after which she was compelled to get under-eye fillers. But to her disappointment, it didn’t turn out how she expected.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories on Monday to show the red, swollen area under her eyes through a no-makeup selfie. Expressing her thoughts, Urfi wrote, “I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers, and now my face looks f*cked up !! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even makeup can’t hide my weird under eyes !! Why did I do this to myself.”

Some good news regarding the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant’s Bollywood debut in Love, Sex, Aur Dokha 2 has been announced. However, this hasn’t been formally confirmed by the creators. ETimes reports that LSD 2’s developers have been in touch with Uorfi. They claim that she will portray the main lead actress in the movie. The report cited a source saying, Uorfi was approached for ‘Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2’ because she would make the perfect main actress for the film. With this film, Uorfi might choose to make her Bollywood debut.”

This news has her supporters incredibly ecstatic. On Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared her first look from Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2. The poster’s illustration depicts a person puffing on a roll of money while clutching Facebook-style icons. In the caption, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the Times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On Valentine’s 2024 weekend, choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024.”

