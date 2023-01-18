TV czarina Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and the buzz is that they will be making an announcement of their next movie, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.

It is going to be a sequel to the 2010 movie, ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, starring Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma. The film highlighted realistic issues such as honour killing, MMS scandals and sting operations. The film received positive responses from the audience.

Now, the director, known for his films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky’ has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor again for the sequel to one of his successful projects and they will be making announcement on the reality show.

There is also a rumour that Ekta has roped in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer for her next project. As per media reports, Priyanka has been signed for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of ‘Naagin’. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

A couple of days ago, Ekta Kapoor took to social media shared the news of wanting to announce her next film on Bigg Boss 16. Sharing a video of Tejasswi Prakash from the last season of Naagin – when she announced Teja as the new shapeshifter, she wrote “Lots of love for this nagina 😁! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time 🤛🏻🤛🏻🤛🏻😍😒😁😀😆💥💥💥💥#byebyyenagin”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

