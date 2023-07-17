Avneet Kaur is one of the most famous names in the television industry and started as a child artist. She is slowly transitioning into Hindi cinema and was recently in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier today, Avneet was spotted in the city donning casual attire and looking fresh as a daisy, but her outing didn’t go well with the audiences, who were trolling her for wearing an oversized hoodie which made them think that she was not wearing pants or shorts. Scroll below to take a look!

Avneet enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 32 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle to fans who go gaga whenever she posts anything on the platform.

On to the series of new events, Avneet Kaur was spotted in the city earlier today, and as usual, she managed to grab the attention of her fans with her casual yet chic attire. Avneet paired her tie and dye oversized hoodie with white hot pants, which were barely visible, and styled the look with shoes, sunglasses, headphones and a bag.

The actress undoubtedly has the best taste in fashion, and we can never get enough of her public appearances. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared her video on the handle; scroll below to take a look at it:

Reacting to Avneet Kaur’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Lagta hai didi pant pahenna bhul gayi”

Another user commented, “Lagta h aaj kal inke stylist niche ka design krna bhul jate h.. isliye sirf top pahan ke aajati h🙌”

A third commented, “Pant ghar per e bhool rhi hai ye sab aj kal😂”

A fourth commented, “Lgta hai niche pahnna bhul gyi”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Avneet Kaur for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

