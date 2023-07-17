Salman Khan was not seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and obviously, fans are wondering why. The last two episodes were hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, but even the contestants were waiting for the OG host to take control of the stage. After all, it is the actor and his hosting prowess that have kept the show afloat, as its TRP is allegedly not as high as in other seasons. But if rumours are to be believed, Salman is planning to not return to the reality show as per a breach of contract.

The Tiger 3 actor has been associated with Bigg Boss, one of the biggest reality shows in India for several years now. He has hosted more than ten seasons of the franchise and allegedly charges a bomb for every episode. So, what exactly went wrong? Scroll on to find out.

Salman Khan, undoubtedly, has raised the bar of every season of Bigg Boss. It was the first time the actor was hosting Bigg Boss OTT. But it so happened that he is planning on quitting BB and not returning for its OTT or television version. As per a Twitter page that goes by the name Rajma Chawal and other publications like Filmi Beat, it is being reported that there has been a breach of contract from the creative’s end.

For the unversed, the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman Khan hosting the episode with a cigarette in his hand. It created quite an uproar among the fans, and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor was trolled left, right and centre. It is speculated that the star is not happy with the outcome and has decided to quit the project.

Take A Look:

#Exclusive– Salman Khan quit hosting #BiggBossOTT2 and might also not even host it’s TV version as there is a breach of contract from creatives end. This might have anything to do makers who deliberately aired weekend ka vaar episode of Salman holding a cig@rette amid hosting.… pic.twitter.com/jeQJVaejDI — 𝙍𝘼𝙅𝙈𝘼 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙇𓆩♡𓆪 (@RajmaChawalOG) July 16, 2023

However, the Twitter page of BiggBoss Khabri, has reported that the news of the Tiger actor quitting the show is false. The page, that’s known for sharing BB intel on social media, has revealed that Salman will return to host BB OTT 2 and season 17 on television soon.

Take A Look:

Rumours that #SalmanKhan has quit #BiggBossOTT are not true#SalmanKhan is still the host and will continue hosting the show. — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 17, 2023

Let us know what you think of this entire fiasco and for more such deets, stay tuned to Koimoi.

