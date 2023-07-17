Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Gives A Gigantic Update On Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Threequel, Promises "It's Huge"

Rohit Shetty is all set to bring back the magic of his flying cars, bullets, and superhero cops with the Singham threequel, which has been titled Singham Again. The film is gearing up to bring back the magic of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, the tough cop who laid the roots for the sprouting cop Universe from Shetty’s home ground. An interesting update has made the fans eager for the new installment from the Cop Universe.

Rohit Shetty in a recent interview, spilled beans on the development of the film. Earlier, it was rumoured that the film is based on India – Pakistan terrorist cells, with Jackie Shroff taking the spot for the negative lead in the film. Shetty, who is currently busy with his cop series titled Indian Police Force starring Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, will next move to Singham 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singham Again, will star the Cop trio – Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh with the Tanhaji actor taking the lead. The film this time, would be grand and huge in terms of stunts and actions, In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty revealed, “I am excited for making Singham. I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again.”

Interestingly, it is also rumoured that the film will have an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar in his Sooryavanshi avatar. However, the film will be bigger than Sooryavanshi. In an earlier interview, to the same source, Rohit Shetty had promised, “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something.”

Now, with Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will be returning in his angry young man avatar, which has been adorned by everyone. Post Singham Again, Rohit Shetty, plans to empower his Cop Universe with a female-led cop film and it has been announced that Deepika Padukone will play the cop in the universe. So eventually, when she joins the Cop Universe, it will be Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in a single film. That is how you collaborate, and you do not even need to play a fictional superhero. Murmurs of a young cop joining the Universe has also been rife, which can be either Vicky Kaushal or Siddharth Malhotra.

Regarding the Box Office numbers, Rohit Shetty has recently accepted that he made some major mistakes with his comedy film Cirkus, which has been his only flop recently. Or from the advent barring Zameen, we guess! Now his cop universe has a collective total of 679 crores from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again might bring a 1000 crore club entry for the Cop Universe. This does not seem a distant dream considering that the film needs to earn only 321 crore with such a huge star cast.

Singham Again is slated to release on Independence Day 2024 and is expected to go on floors as soon as Indian Police Force wraps up.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Anil Kapoor Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar After Kapil Sharma Accuses Him Of Ending Other People’s Work? “Woh Paise Lete Hain Main Free Karta Hoon “

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News