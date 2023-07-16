Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday before heading out to an unknown destination to celebrate Katrina’s upcoming 40th birthday.

Donning casual but stylish outfits, Katrina dressed up in a floral white top and ripped blue jeans with her hair spread out whilst donning black sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal sported a black hoodie, white shirt, black glasses and a sports cap. Spotted holding hands the couple also wore matching white shoes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also spoke to paparazzi and had a friendly interaction with them, as they posed for a couple of photos at the airport and had some conversations with them, though they generally remained a bit hush-hush about their destination.

Ever since their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has become a fan-favourite, posting romantic and wholesome videos of their marital life, showcasing their life and the love that is blossoming between the two.

Last time, the couple had flown to New York City and spent some quiet time, as they caught up with friends and family.

Vicky Kaushal was most recently spotted in the Bollywood film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke‘ and is gearing up to play the role of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand also has impressive roster of films coming up where she will star in director Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas‘ and reprise her role as Zoya in the upcoming high-octane spy-thriller ‘Tiger 3’ which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe .

