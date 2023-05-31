Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

She was seen offering prayers at ‘Garbhagriha’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the ‘Garbhagriha‘, Sara also participated in prayers to ‘Nandi Baba’. She arrived in Ujjain via Indore early this morning.

Sara Ali Khan, who often visits the temple, also performed pooja at ‘Tirthakot Kund’. The actress is one the promotion of her upcoming movie opposite Vicky Kaushal.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/ut3Vnl3BHh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2023

Sara’s temple visit precedes the release of her upcoming film – ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke‘.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Biopic Cannot Be Made With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh! Son Amit Kumar Rejects Rights & Anurag Basu Is Helpless?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News