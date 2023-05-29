Sara Ali Khan and her jokes are as infamous as any other scandal or controversy in Bollywood. The cringe and the lameness her shayaris adorn are at times way beyond anyone’s imagination. She usually gets trolled for the same but takes it all in her stride. And the Kedarnath actress was again recently trolled for a lame joke she cracked at Vicky Kaushal’s expense.

Sara and Vicky were at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In a recently released promo, the host asks Sara about her Cannes appearance and gown, and the actress was quick enough to flaunt her sense of humour. But Sara got trolled for the same.

In the promo Kapil Sharma is seen appreciating Sara Ali Khan’s gown from Cannes as he says, it had such a long tail that it couldn’t be shot. Then Sara had to move to the stairs. “Itna lamba gown tha ki photo mein hi nahi aaya. Phir Sara ko seedhiyon par chadhna pada.” Scroll down to see how Sara explained it with a little humour.

Adding to Kapil’s observation, the Kedarnath actress explained, “Vicky ki itni yaad aayi. Vicky ke naam ka gown tha.” No one could decode that humour and she explained further, “Ye bhi lamba hai naa. Joke nahi samajh aaya aapko?” Kapil Sharma took a sly dig at her and said, “Chalo koi nahi, baaki aapka filmon mein kaam to theek chal raha hai?”

Vicky Kaushal, who witnessed this trolling burst out at this sympathetic dig while Sara Ali Khan stood there embarrassed, yet taking it in spirit. Even fans loved this banter as they commented on the video shared on Sony TV official’s YouTube channel.

A user wrote, “Kapil Sharma never disappoints his fans.” Another user commented, “Vicky’s laugh!” Some even trolled Vicky Kaushal in the comments section. A user commented, “Salman ka sautan Aya hai show par” while another comment read, “Second Hand Husband In The House…Mr Vicky.”

You can watch the video here.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was earlier being called Luka Chhupi 2. Vicky and Sara were initially uniting for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama but the film did not materialise with the two actors, even after a lot of training.

