Ranbir Kapoor has been in the industry for quite a long time now. Throughout his career, the actor has earned a lot of respect for his craft and now enjoys a massive fan following. Whenever he is out in public, Ranbir is often seen interacting with his fans and even taking selfies with them. But sometimes, fans forget their boundaries and end up leaving their favourite stars uncomfortable. A similar incident took place with RK, as a fan did not respect the actor’s consent. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Ranbir began his acting journey with the 2007 film Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. With time, he established himself as a leading actor and won many accolades for his craft. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which received mixed reviews.

Ranbir Kapoor is indeed paparazzi’s favourite and is often spotted stepping out of his house in Mumbai. While the actor is used to getting approached by his fans, one of them recently forgot his boundaries and began clicking pictures of the actor without his consent.

As per the clip shared on Instagram, a man on a scooter approached the Barfi star’s car and started clicking his pictures through the window. When objected by the actor’s driver, the man began an argument but did not stop. Watch the clip here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the clip, many netizens slammed the man for invading the actor’s privacy. While one wrote, “Some people don’t really know the meaning of privacy,” another penned, “Omg, this guy should be arrested for intrusion.”

A third commented, “This is literal harassment.”

“This is why bodyguards beat up these guys,” penned a fourth user.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly wrapped up Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The much-anticipated film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. On his personal front, the actor is married to Alia Bhatt. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November last year,

