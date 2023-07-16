There have been numerous occasions when Katrina Kaif was reported to be pregnant. Her baggy clothes and conscious attempt at hiding her belly are what sparked those tabloid rumours. But that’s far from the case, and the birthday girl or her husband, Vicky Kaushal, is in no rush to embrace parenthood anytime soon. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Katrina turns 40 today. It is often a pressure for women to switch to the next chapter of life before 35, as it eventually becomes harder to conceive due to biological issues. While we’ve seen leading Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, and Priyanka Chopra welcome parenthood, others like Katrina and Deepika Padukone are taking their own sweet time.

Katrina Kaif surely has a lot going on in her professional life. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. But that isn’t the sole reason why she isn’t embracing motherhood. A source close to Bollywood Life reveals neither Kat nor hubby Vicky Kaushal are ready yet.

The report states, “Katrina Kaif is in no rush, and she is rightly focused on her career as she has some extremely interesting line-ups. The actress always openly spoke about her personal life, and when it comes to having a baby, she will definitely tell the fans about it. But for now, Kat and Vicky are happy in their space and are really not ready to embrace parenthood, but never say never; they may leave their fans surprised, as every married couple even they desire to have kids, and that will happen but only they will tell when is the right time, we completely understand the excitement among fans, but it’s personal life and they should be given that space.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off to an unknown location yesterday to celebrate her special day.

