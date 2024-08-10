Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is not only entertaining viewers with its thrilling stunts but also with the never-ending fights between the contestants. After the ousting of Asim Riaz from the show due to his tantrums, Shilpa Shinde became the first contestant to be officially eliminated from the game.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner failed to perform well in a task, which led to her elimination from the stunt reality show. However, there have been reports that Shilpa Shinde might be coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wild card contestant. Here is what the actress has to say about her potential return to the show.

Shilpa Shinde Talks About Her Wild Card Entry to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa Shinde addressed the speculations about her re-entry to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in an interview with LatestLy. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress neither confirmed nor denied the reports of her wild card entry and joked that let the suspense about her future in the show continue.

“I don’t know. Let there be some suspense on that (laughs). I cannot say anything about that,” Shilpa said on being asked about her return to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Further, the actress responded to the comments of co-contestant Aditi Sharma, who had called her a ‘split personality.’

Shilpa stated that the contestants are behaving like kids this season, and she is not angry with anyone over their comments. “They have seen very little of life so far to be riled up on,” added the 46-year-old actress.

Shilpa Shinde Says Khatron Ke Khiladi is Turning into Bigg Boss

Shilpa also added that the contestants are trying to turn KKK into Bigg Boss by getting engaged in unnecessary fights. “I am yet to understand why Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants want to make this a Bigg Boss. You can do stunts and have fun. There is no need to fight to grab eyeballs. It is so unnecessary,” she said in the same interview.

Additionally, she expressed her support for Asim, stating that he was provoked by their fellow contestants. “You see, even in Asim Riaz’s case, unnecessary jokes made him flare up. It was so not needed,” she added.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The show features the likes of Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra as contestants.

Must Read: Chandu Champion OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan’s Sports Drama Is Now Available For Free – Here’s When & Where To Watch It Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News