Bigg Boss 11 Contestant & Actress Files FIR Against A ‘Friend’ Alleging ‘R*pe’

The television reality show Bigg Boss has often been in the news for multiple reasons. Recently, it made headlines for its 17th season, which concluded on January 28 and saw its contestant Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. However, since evening, the reality show has been making headlines for all the shocking reasons. According to the latest media reports, an actress and Bigg Boss 11 contestant has accused a ‘friend’ of ‘r*pe.’ Yes, you heard that right!

The BB 11 contestant is said to be known for her fights and exchanging jokes with BB host and superstar Salman Khan. To protect the identity, the name has been kept under wraps. Last Sunday, Munawar emerged as the Bigg Boss 17 winner while Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra turned out to be the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

According to the latest media report in Free Press Journal, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant in question filed an FIR at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi, where she alleged that her friend r*ped her in 2023 at a flat in the Deoli Road area of Delhi. After the FIR was filed, an investigation began. Reportedly, a case has been registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The portal quotes the actress saying, “The accused has been known to me since 2022. when I was in Delhi last year, the accused told me that some of his friends wanted to meet me. Initially, I refused but the accused kept on insisting on me. As he continued to force me for a meeting, I met him on a lunch last year. During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me”.

“The accused kept on asking me about my nude videos and n*de pictures, saying that he would marry me soon. When confronted, the accused threatened me and blackmailed me saying he would make those videos viral on social media,” she stated.

Bigg Boss 11, which aired in October 2017, saw Shilpa Shinde emerging as the winner, followed by Hina Khan as the first runner-up. It also had Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Sonawala, and others as contestants.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates!

