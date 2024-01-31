For some time, TV’s most loved mythological show, Ramayan, has been in the news for different reasons. The show, which starred Arun Govil as ‘Lord Ram,’ Dipika Chikhlia as Mother Sita, Sunil Lehri as ‘Lakshman,’ Dara Singh as ‘Hanuman’ and Arvind Trivedi as ‘Raavan,’ is all set to return to the small screen. A couple of days back, the trio was spotted at the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, now, in the latest turn of events, the Indian epic is all set to return to Doordarshan TV.

Well, this isn’t the first time, that the mythological show was re-telecasted on the TV. During the lockdown in 2020, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the National TV to telecast the mythological show. The show took the youngsters by surprise as they got the show trending on social media every now and then. Scroll down for details.

Recently, the official X handle of Doordarshan National shared a short clip from the TV show and wrote, “धर्म, प्रेम, और समर्पण की अद्वितीय गाथा…एक बार फिर आ रहा है पूरे भारत का सबसे लोकप्रिय शो ‘रामायण’, जल्द देखिए #DDNational पर। #Ramayan | @arungovil12 | @ChikhliaDipika | @LahriSunil”

(The unique saga of religion, love and dedication…once again the most popular show of entire India ‘Ramayana’ is coming, watch it soon on DDNational).

Soon after the news surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but laud the makers for their decision. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Very good decision. I also had a demand which you are fulfilling. Please indicate the time and date of broadcast,” while another said, “This Ramayan can be seen any number of times.” A third user expressed his excitement and wrote, “We are looking forward.”

For the unversed, who’s who of Bollywood industry arrived at Ayodhya to witness the historic moment at Ram Temple during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The ‘Ramayan’ trio was also seen arriving for the same a couple of days prior to the huge event.

Speaking about Ramanand Sagar’s, not many know Arun Govil was rejected by Sagar to portray the role of ‘Lord Ram’. However later, when he was selected to play the part it left a huge impact on her mind and life.

Coming back, how much are you excited to watch ‘Ramayan’s re-run on DD National? Do let us know.

