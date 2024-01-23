Recently, the nation witnessed a historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the most-awaited ‘Ram Temple’ in Ayodhya. The mega event was attended by personalities from the entertainment, political, and athletic world. While social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the Pran Pratishtah ceremony, Arun Govil has expressed disappointment. The actor, who played Lord Ram in TV’s OG series Ramayan, arrived at Ayodhya along with ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia and ‘Lakshman’ Sunil Lahri.

A few days ahead of Ram Temple, Ramayan’s trio was seen arriving at the temple, and a few pictures and videos of them taking a stroll around the temple went viral. Now, another video that has gone viral on social media sees Govil expressing disappointment. Scroll down for details.

After the consecration of the Ram Temple, all the biggies were seen entering the ‘Ram Mandir’ and seeking the blessings of Lord Ram. However, with a number of people flocking to the temple, Arun Govil couldn’t seek the blessings of ‘Ram Lalla.’ When asked about his experience of Ram Temple’s inauguration at Ayodhya, the actor first expressed gratitude and later revealed being disappointed for not being able to seek blessings due to the crowd.

As reported by Bharat 24, Arun Govil was heard saying, “Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay.” While speaking to NDTV, Govil said, “Bahut aacha raha. Bahut hi alokik moment hai ye. Bahut adbhut hai. In pallon ko hum jee paaye. Poora ka poora jo feedback tha woh apne aap me adbhut hai. Ek shabd mein bataya nahi jaa sakta. Ye ek ehsaas hai jo hum bas feel kar sakte hain.”

Later, when asked if could seek blessings of ‘Ram Lalla’, he revealed that he couldn’t do it because it was overcrowded. Further, he assured his fans that he would come some other day to seek blessings in peace.

Meanwhile, along with Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and others were seen witnessing the historic moment.

This morning, amid a huge rush, Darshan at Ram Temple was halted. Reportedly, in the morning, lakhs of people already arrived in Ayodhya to seek blessings.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ramayan’s Hanuman Dara Singh Was One Of The Highest-Paid B-Grade Actors In Bollywood & Here’s How Much He Earned Doing 16 Films With Mumtaaz!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News