From the past few days ‘Ramayan’s lead cast, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, and others are making heads for different reasons, especially ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, UP. The show, which was celebrated widely, gave them such recognition that they continue to rule millions of hearts. But did you know that after rising to fame with Ramanand Sagar’s epic, its lead actor was jobless for a long period of time? Well, many didn’t until now.

Sometime back, we brought you an interesting throwback story of Govil being rejected to play the lead by Ramanand Sagar. However, after being selected for the role and spending years shooting it and rising to recognition with it, Govil was jobless for 14 years. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in News18 Hindi, Arun Govil revealed on the Kapil Sharma Show that when he went to knock on the doors of producers for work, they told him that they could not give him work as his image is very big. While he kept making special appearances in some shows, it was only a few years back he returned to the limelight.

The portal has quoted Arun Govil saying, “I became a star overnight. Not just 1, but my fans from many countries started writing letters to me and sending them. But the strange thing happened that after this serial, no producer wanted to give me work. Whenever I talked to the producer for a role, he used to say you are Lord Ram, your image is very big, we cannot cast you in a supporting role. I thought this would change after a few days. But this did not happen. I kept yearning for work for about 14 years. But I did not get the work.”

Spilling the beans on his career, Arun Govil stated that he started his career as a hero in films. But later, he decided to move to TV. This is when he was offered the role of Ram in Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar and he was very happy with the character. He further admitted that after Ramayana was ready and began telecasting, people from all over the country started knowing him.

This afternoon, the Ramayan trio – Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri – arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of Ram Mandir on January 22.

