Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship has been facing highs and lows ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. After sending their fans into a tizzy with their adorable photos and videos, they have now been making headlines for shocking reasons. Ever since their families entered the house, their love life has been under stress. However, in the latest episode, Vicky was seen dragging Sushant Singh Rajput’s name after their latest fight went viral.

This is the first time Jain was seen talking about or mentioning SSR’s name. After MS Dhoni’s death, the actress spoke very highly of the actor during her interviews with media channels. She was also seen launching attacks on SSR’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Now, here’s what happened recently.

In the previous episode, we saw Ankita Lokhande once again fighting with her husband, Vicky Jain, after she asked him to make coffee for her. Seeing him spend time with Mannara Chopra, the angry wife told Vicky to stay away from her and not to speak to her. However, a few moments later, he was seen slamming the actress, calling out her insecurity. The businessman was later seen exploding and revealing some personal details as well.

Mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, Vicky Jain told Ankita Lokhande, “It was such a huge matter about Sushant, I was there by your side. I never came in between; you wanted to give interviews, and I had no problem with that. I used to sit with you and write things for you on how you should handle these interviews and everything. I have always stood by you. I didn’t let anyone question you. Here, you are constantly reacting to everything that I do.”

Well, their latest fight has sparked a debate online- while some are in favor of Vicky Jain, others are slamming the businessman for revealing details of their personal life.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput took a drastic step, ending his life at his apartment in Bandra. Ankita was amongst one of his close friends to arrive early after hearing the shocking piece of his demise. During their relationship, Ankita was close to SSR’s sisters. In the latest interview, Ankita’s mother, Vandana Lokhande, also revealed that she’s still in touch with his sisters.

