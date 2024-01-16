Indian television has often been called out for blatant copies of films and lifted plots. However, all hell broke loose when Ekta Kapoor revolutionized Indian television with her supernatural drama Naagin in the past decade. Initially, the first season starred Mouni Roy, and the series started a chain of daily soaps with shape-shifting animals.

Right from a shape-shifting mongoose to a shape-shifting spider, Indian television has seen it all. But it touched the breaking point when it started lifting scenes from Hollywood films.

A clip from Naagin has now surfaced on the internet where the lead actress, Tejassswi Prakash, is seen fighting the villain. Abruptly, in this badly edited scene, Thanos’s hand appears with the infinity stones. This viral clip will make you cringe and laugh hard at the same time.

This clip was shared by an Instagram handle naag.astra, and the clip was titled Multiverse of Thanos! Netizens could not help but start a meme fest in the comments section. They even dropped hilarious comments that will make you go ROFL. A user wrote, “Thanos Bhai ka career chopat!” Another comment read, “Plz Thanos, destroy this world again now. I don’t wanna live in that shit. My respect for you is increased.” One more user wrote, “Bhagwaan maaf nhi karega tumlogo ko. Avengers ki mkc kardi!” A hilarious comment read, “Please koi bhi judge na kare yeh original hai marvel walo ne inki copy ki hai!”

A shocked user wrote, “THEY DIDN’T EVEN TRY TO HIDE IT!” A user wrote, “Ganja fukne k baad aisi hi script likhte hain.” One more comment hilariously read, “69 missed call from Marvel!” Pointing at Sudha Chandran in the scene, a user wrote, “Iron man ki Amma bhi hai wahan!”

Another user went ROFL and wrote, “Thanos ki behan Nagos.” A confused user wrote, “I think I downloaded the wrong Avenger Infinity War.” One more user joked, “Isko dekhar Thanos ne suicide kar liya.” A user joked, “Thanos from kurla.”

Check out the viral clip here and a whole lot of memes in the comments section.

For the unversed, Naagin has been one of the most successful TV series on Indian Television, which has already aired six successful seasons. The show had Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassnandani, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, and Adah Sharma playing shape-shifting snakes.

