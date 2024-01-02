Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big bad villain Kang the Conqueror’s future became uncertain after Jonathan Majors got fired from Marvel for being guilty in the domestic violence case. People speculated that the studio might drop Kang in the projects, but an industry insider has revealed that The Color Purple actor is allegedly being eyed to replace Majors in the MCU. Scroll below for more.

Majors first appeared as He Who Remains, one of the variants of Marvel’s time-traveling villain Kang in the series Loki Season 1. After he made his MCU feature debut, people took a liking to him, but all of that went downhill when, in March last year, he was arrested for reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In December, a jury found him guilty of harassing Jabbari. He will be sentenced in February.

Soon after the verdict was out, Disney immediately fired Jonathan Majors from Marvel. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, actor Colman Domingo is allegedly being eyed by the studio for the role of Kang the Conqueror. He is known for playing Victor Strand in the Walking Dead spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead. He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the Netflix film Rustin. He also won the Primetime Emmy for his guest role in the HBO hit series Euphoria. He played Ali in the ‘Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys’ episode. Colman recently played the role of Albert ‘Mister’ Johnson in the musical drama The Color Purple.

However, this is just a rumor, and Marvel has confirmed nothing. Colman Domingo’s casting rumor as Kang in the MCU is getting positive reactions from the fans on social media platform X.

A fan wrote, “He’s actually a really good choice.”

One of them said, “That would be so epic.”

Another said, “Whoever was casting needs a raise.”

A user wrote, “He’ll be phenomenal.”

Followed by another saying, “Excellent choice!! Please choose him.”

And, “Would be a very good choice.”

Colman Domingo is reportedly among the actors being considered to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/m1c1gqifVz — Comic Quarters (@comicquarters) January 1, 2024

After the firing of Jonathan Majors from Kang’s role, reports claimed that the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film is being referred to as Avengers 5 by the studio. It is expected to be released in 2026.

