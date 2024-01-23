Ramayan, Lord Ram, and Ram Mandir, these three things have been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, TV’s OG ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, ‘Lakshman’ Sunil Lahri, and ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia arrived at Ayodhya for the mega event. The consecration of the temple took place yesterday afternoon, and the grand event was attended by the who’s who of entertainment, politics, and athletic industries.

While we continue to soak in the divine vibes all around, we will tell you about an interesting anecdote that Lahri shared during his latest interview. Ramanand Sagar’s epic saga also starred the late Dara Singh as ‘Hanuman’ and Arvind Trivedi as ‘Raavan’. Scroll down to know about it.

During his latest interview, Sunil Lahri recalled a couple of funny incidents he encountered while shooting a sequence with Dara Singh. The onscreen ‘Lakshman’ recalled the time when he was lifted by Dara Singh on his shoulders at the age of 62. Lauding his fitness, Lahri told News18, “There was a scene in Ramayan that needed Dara Singh to pick me up on his shoulders. I was 70 kg at the time. So I asked him that we can use a stool for the scene and we can cut it later. But he refused. Think about it, how many people at the age of 62 can even walk properly with a straight back? Dara Singh at that age picked me up on his shoulder. He was such a big inspiration. I was in awe of him since childhood and shooting with him was such an amazing experience.”

Further recalling another incident, Sunil Lahri added, “While shooting I was given a chair to sit, and Dara ji was given a stool and since I respected him a lot, I offered him to sit on my chair comfortably. He ignored me when I first offered my chair, but when I asked him again, he said, ‘Oye tenu pata nahi hai mere poonchh lagi hue hai (You don’t know there is a tail attached to my back). I can’t sit on a chair’ It was an innocent yet a funny incident.”

Earlier we told you about the time when Arun Govil was rejected by Ramanand Sagar to play the lead role of ‘Lord Ram.’ However later, when he began doing the same, his outlook towards life changed.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

