Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Gets Eliminated? Disappointed Fans Say “He Was Kept Only To Whitewash Ankita Lokhande’s Image, She Spoiled His Game”

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is just a week away, and we have already witnessed a double elimination as Ayesha Khan & Isha Malviya were shown their way out of Salman Khan’s show. Who even would’ve thought that the makers would play triple threat this week?

Yes, a third contestant has reportedly been eliminated from the show, and it’s none other than Vicky Jain. Bigg Boss’ favorite contestant, the man with a plan, everyone’s ‘Vicky Bhaiya,’ is out of the finale race, as per reports.

If there’s any truth to these reports, many will end up disappointed because contestants like Mannara Chopra Arun Mashettey are still intact to win the trophy. Despite a rocky road, Vicky’s journey has been a promising one in the show.

Yes, there were times when he lost track, but his skill of being mature and using the right words at the right time brought him to the finale week. It indeed hurts a lot to be out after coming so close to the trophy, but it looks like that’s the reality.

Here are the reports doing rounds around Vicky Jain’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17:

Breaking #VickyJain has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

Many disappointed fans started sharing their opinions on the same; one said, “Vicky was kept in the top 6 only for media round so that he can be blamed for everything and Ankita Lokhande’s image can be whitewashed. Now that his work is over, he is evicted. His wife was the reason he could come on the show, but she is also the one who spoiled his game.”

WHAT A JOKE!

One joked about Munawar Faruqui‘s promise of leaving Vicky till the tunnel, “Jo bhi ho Munawar waade ka pakka hai. Vicky Jain ko bhi tunnel tak chod diya.” Another felt that it was a joke to keep Arun Mashettey intact, eliminating Vicky & Isha, “How does Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain leave before sleepy head #ArunMashettey, both deserved to be in the top 5. WHAT A JOKE.”

Deserved to be in top 3?

Fans also felt that he should’ve been at least in the top 3 because he played Bigg Boss 17 exactly as it should’ve been. He made his connections with people, took every task and feedback sportingly, never crossed any line, and tried being entertaining throughout. It’s yet to be seen under what conditions he’ll get eliminated, and we hope it’s only a hoax.

