Embarking on an acting journey often takes unexpected turns, leading individuals down paths they never envisioned. For actor Leenesh Mattoo, the transition from engineering to the glitz and glamour of Television marked a remarkable shift in destiny.

In 2014, amidst the bustling streets of ‘Aamchi Mumbai,’ Leenesh found himself thrust into the world of acting. Reflecting on his beginnings, he shares, “It’s truly been a remarkable journey for me in the world of acting, and I feel blessed for the opportunities that came my way. My acting journey began in 2014 when I arrived in Bombay. Surprisingly, I signed my first show, ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki,’ on the third day. This marked the beginning of my career in the entertainment industry. Ever since I haven’t looked back, and by the grace of god, I have been getting good work.”

Mumbai is called the city of dreams for a reason! But did you know acting was not Leenesh’s dream? “Acting wasn’t my dream. I am an engineer and thus wanted to pursue my career in the corporate industry. But then there was a huge shift, and I got inclined towards acting,” said the actor, who will be next seen in Sony SAB’s show, ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.’

About Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

The show, set in Kashmir, narrates the story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani). The show follows the couple’s journey, navigating through obstacles and family dynamics to be together. After multiple twists and turns, the couple finally unite, however, not for long.

In another twist, the show is set for a one-year leap, where the viewers will see Leenesh Mattoo’s entry as a vibrant documentary filmmaker Rishi. His entry will create further distance between Pashminna and Raghav.

Leenesh Mattoo’s Kashmiri connection

Raised in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, Leenesh’s childhood memories blend fondness and challenge. “While I personally haven’t faced direct challenges, it’s important to acknowledge the widespread impact of terrorism in Kashmir, which has caused significant suffering among the local population. My family and I had to make the difficult decision to leave Kashmir and relocate to Jammu around 1991 due to the prevailing circumstances,” said the actor.

Returning to his roots during Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’s shoot

Years later, Leenesh’s acting journey led him back to his roots as he began filming Pashmina in Kashmir. He added, “Returning to my roots during the filming of Pashminna was a remarkable experience. Although initially challenging to cope with the cold weather, everything eventually fell into place seamlessly. Revisiting Kashmir after a long time added a special touch, taking me on a nostalgic journey down memory lane. When the show’s character and subject resonate so closely with one’s own experiences, there’s a natural and instant connection. It was a unique and heartwarming feeling as the storyline allowed me to reconnect with my roots and where I truly belong. The show holds a special place in my heart, not only for its relatability but also for the opportunity it provided to revisit and cherish my origins.”

Leenesh Mattoo as Rishi in Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

In Pashmina…, Leenesh’s character Rishi embodies warmth and sincerity, reflecting the values instilled by his Kashmiri upbringing. Mattoo said about his character, “Rishi’s charm can bring smiles to those around him. As a documentary filmmaker, he finds joy in capturing precious moments. Viewers can anticipate falling in love with his character, a selfless and easygoing individual who holds an unwavering love for his mother and grandmother and is genuinely devoted to his family.”

Leenesh’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and reinvention. From the quaint valleys of Kashmir to the bustling sets of the Hindi Television industry, each phase of the actor’s life has shaped his skills and identity. Sometimes, the most unique journeys begin with a leap of faith and a willingness to embrace the unknown.

Must Read: Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows (Jan 22-28): Sofia Vergara’s Griselda Is At #1 With Most Views!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News