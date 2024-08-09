Kartik Aaryan-led Chandu Champion is all set to arrive on digital platforms. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is now available for free on the OTT platform. It is a sports drama based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Here’s where you can watch the film online, available for free to subscribers.

About the movie-

Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to the drama was visible from his transformation. The actor completely immersed himself in the part. In critical roles, he received an excellent supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, and Shreyas Talpade. As mentioned earlier, celebrated filmmaker Kabir Khan directed the movie, produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the director’s Kabir Khan Films.

Chandu Champion chronicles the extraordinary true story of Murlikant Petkar, a soldier who served in the 1965 Indo-Pak War and sustained injuries that left him physically impaired. But in the face of formidable challenges, Petkar went on to become a champion sportsman across several disciplines, winning India’s first Paralympic gold medal in 1972. Through his inspiring journey, the film highlights themes of perseverance, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit, making it a compelling watch for audiences worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan Announces the Movie’s OTT Release –

It is Kartik Aaryan’s first appearance in a sports drama, such as Chandu Champion. Sharing his experience, Kartik said, “Playing Mr. Murlikant Petkar has been an absolute honor and a transformative journey for me. It took me one and a half years of intense preparation to get into his skin. I had to completely cut out sugar and follow a strict diet during this period. His incredibly inspiring story resonated deeply with me, and I will forever be grateful to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

He added, “This has been the most challenging film of my career, featuring an eight-minute one-take war sequence, wrestling, swimming, and much more. I’m humbled and overwhelmed by the phenomenal response so far – with people calling it my career’s best performance and the best film – that truly makes this film very special for me. Now I’m thrilled for Prime Video audiences to experience the power and heart of Chandu Champion. I hope viewers worldwide draw inspiration from his unshakeable spirit.”

When & Where to Watch Chandu Champion –

The Kartik Aaryan-led Chandu Champion has been made available for free on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members can now enjoy the movie with their loved ones in the comfort of their homes. The weekend is also here, so grab your comfy comforter and put it on.

Check out the post here:

