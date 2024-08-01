Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood amongst the current generation. He has established himself in the comedy genre, and now, with Chandu Champion, he is showcasing his range as an actor. Whenever an outsider makes it big in the industry, they bring a lot of hope for others who dream of becoming an actor, and Kartik’s journey inspires many as well. He made his debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Kartik reportedly kept his debut a secret, and the actor recently opened up about it.

When Bollywood movies struggled to bring audiences to the theatres after the pandemic, it was his and Kiara Advani‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that relieved the industry. He has established himself very well in the comedy and rom-com genre but is also not afraid of leaving his comfort zone, as he did in films like Freddy and Dhamakaa. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In an interview with News18, the Chandu Champion star recently revealed that he kept his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a secret from others. Kartik Aaryan shared that only his family knew about the movie, and he did not mention it to anyone else out of fear. He explained that many times, he auditioned for films and got cast in, but they did not happen ultimately, and it somewhat weighed him down.

So, when he got Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan only told his family. He was afraid that this, too, might not see the light of the day and never be released. Hence kept it a secret from his friends and everyone else.

The Chandu Champion star revealed that he told about the movie once the trailer came out. Before that, while filming the Luv Ranjan movie, he did not speak of it to others.

Luv Ranjan’s movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was received well at the box office, and he went on to star in its stand-alone sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. It was also a commercial success.

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion director, Kabir Khan, was also present during that interview. It was the first time Kartik and Kabir collaborated on a project under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik played the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. He underwent a drastic transformation in his role.

Kartik Aaryan was highly praised for his performance, and many called it one of the best performances of his career. It is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

