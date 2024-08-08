Asim Riaz has been making headlines ever since he got aggressive on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Not only did he call his fellow contestants ‘losers’ while boasting about his riches, but also disrespected the host, Rohit Shetty.

Rohit then schooled Asim and threw him out of the show. However, do you know that this was not the first time that Asim has been slammed by Rohit? A similar situation occurred back in 2020 when the model was locked in the Bigg Boss Season 13 house, and the director appeared as a guest on the show.

When Rohit Shetty Slammed Asim Riaz for His Aggression in Bigg Boss 13

During Bigg Boss 13, Rohit Shetty entered the house as a guest to act as a mediator between Asim Riaz and the late Sidharth Shukla, who were good friends but consistently had heated arguments. In a heartfelt conversation, the filmmaker advised the two contestants to control their anger and be civil with each other.

Rohit also asked them to not go overboard while fighting and not to abuse each other, as it embarrasses the audience, including children who watch the show. He then brought up the topic of how Asim and Sidharth continued to fight even in front of Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He told them not to disrespect each other, to which Asim replied that he could not control himself despite trying to do so.

Rohit then got pissed with Asim and told him with a firm stance, “Beta, sunlo mai kya bol raha hu. Lad ke koi fayeda nahi. Mujhse lad ke koi fayeda hai? Ladna chahta hai? Koi fayeda hoga nahi.” (Listen to me, kid. There is no use in being aggressive. Will you benefit from fighting with me? Do you want to fight with me? It is pointless.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Geek (@thebollywoodgeek)

Rohit added, “Aggression mat dikha. It is of no use. Mai toh chahu, is position pe aake mai class le sakta hu. Naa aap kuch bol paoge. Samjha raha hu to samjho iss baat ko.” (Don’t show your aggression. I am in a position where I can school you and neither of you will be able to say a word. I am only trying to make you understand.)

Asim understood the point at the time and apologized to Rohit. However, four years later, the two again came face-to-face on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, and it certainly did not end well as Asim charged at Rohit and bragged about how he is more popular than the show itself, resulting in his exit from the stunt reality series.

Must Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi OTT Verdict (Week 2): Climbs To #4 Spot With 53% Higher Views, Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Is Now Neck-To-Neck With Maharaja On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News