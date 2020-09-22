Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June, a myriad of conspiracy theories is coming to the forefront. While CBI is investigating the death of the actor, NCB is investigating the alleged drug angle involved in the actor’s death. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty has been arrested earlier this month by the agency in the alleged drug angle involved in the death of the actor.

Previous reports claimed that Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha has also been involved in the drug angle of the case. Reportedly a series of chats from talent manager Jaya Saha has been surfaced in which, Deepika Padukone and her manager have been discussing marijuana in the chats.

Now as the NCB is probing the alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, in the latest report, it has been revealed that the Kedarnath actor has said to have made an SOS call to his sister Meetu Singh five days before taking the drastic step.

According to Times Now report, Sushant had tried to call Rhea Chakraborty multiple times and made a distress call to his sister Meetu Singh on June 9, 2020. He was trying to get in touch with Rhea, who had blocked his calls after leaving his house on June 8. The late actor had made distress calls to his sister, Meetu Singh, alleging “Ye mujhey phasayenge (They will frame me).”

The report further alleged that the Raabta actor was feared for his life saying “mujhey maar denge (They will kill me).” These details have been emerged three months after his untimely demise on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, in a case that was initially registered as a ‘suicide’. After on the insistence of the family of the late actor, the CBI, NCB and even the ED are now investigating the case. CBI has interrogated a host of people associated with Sushant. The AIIMS forensic team will meet the agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) team at its headquarters in Delhi today to discuss the case. The forensic experts have claimed inconsistencies in the reports, as reported by the news channel.

