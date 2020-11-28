Shah Rukh Khan is a Badshah of Bollywood but at the same time, he is also a perfect family man. Back in September, Gauri Khan had revealed that it was SRK himself who cooked for the family during the lockdown. She had said that they were initially scared about ordering food from outside but Shah Rukh loves cooking and she loves eating.

Now we have another juicy gossip regarding Shah Rukh & Gauri. In a recently released Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has revealed something very interesting about the star couple.

Maheep Kapoor who is a close friend of Gauri Khan revealed that when all the best friends including Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothare & Seema Khan used to party together in London, Shah Rukh Khan used to take care of the kids and babysit them.

Maheep Kapoor is the mother of Shanaya Kapoor and Bhavana Panday is the mother of Ananya Panday. And both of them are also the best friends of SRK and Gauri’s daughter Suhana. According to Maheep, they used to dump their kids on the superstar who used to be there for them and also took them for shopping.

Maheep Kapoor recalled an incident when Shanaya was crying because they were coming back a day before. Shah Rukh Khan took Shanaya for shopping and asked her what she wants. When she demanded a certain doll he found it and gifted it to her on coming back to Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently kickstarted YRF’s upcoming biggie Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles and is reportedly scheduled to release on Diwali 2021. Apart from Pathan, SRK will also be reportedly seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Raj-Dk’s next and Atlee’s next.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 Aanand L. Rai film Zero which also had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Are you looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen?

