April 23rd, 2021, Mumbai: Huge ceiling-touch libraries of Bollywood celebrities have always fascinated and inspired us. Amidst their hectic schedules, many of them prefer to utilize their leisure time productively by reading novels. For most celebs, reading has become their favorite pastime. But one question that we all have is, what do they actually read?

Kajol who is well-known in B’Town for her love for literature has a huge collection of novels and her choice of reading is pretty comprehensive. If we look at her Instagram posts, it seems that she’s an avid reader. Her love for reading is such that a few rooms of her mansion in Mumbai have turned into libraries.

So, let’s have a look at the seven best books from Kajol’s collection:

Chanakya’s Chant:

Chanakya’s Chant is based on the story of the legendry Chanakya. The book presents a gripping tale of knowledge, game plans, and political strategies. The novel is divided into two parts wherein the first would help us revisit ancient India where a simple but extraordinarily clever Brahmin directs an Indian ruler to fight against ‘Alexander, the great’; while the second half is surprisingly set in today’s India.

Ashok Banker’s Series:

Kajol has a keen interest in Indian mythology and hence always prefers to read something from the creative pasts of India. Ashok Banker’s Ramayana series is one of the best-known works. Based on the Indian mythology talking about Ram, Sita, Ravana, Ayodhya, Sita’s Mithila, and Ravan’s Lanka, the series is famous among Indian readers.

The Canary’s Song:

The Canary’s Song is unquestionably a fictional story that speaks directly to the heart. It is a heartwarming & suspenseful tale of love, endurance, & retrieval. Author Natalie Tomany has brilliantly introduced the North Carolina Mountains & scenery which pleases the hearts of the readers.

The Guardian Cycle Series:

Penned by renowned author Julia Gray, The Guardian Cycle is a series of five adult contemporary fantasy novels that includes The Dark Moon (2001), The Jasper Forest (2001), The Crystal Desert (2002), The Red Glacier (2003), Alyssa’s Ring (2003).

Ramchandra Series:

Amish Tripathi’s Ramchandra Series has acquired the title of best-seller. The series comprises three books, Ram – Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita – Warrior of Mithila, and the third Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta. Al the books depict the life of the Ramayana trio in a historical format. The last book of this series is currently under process.

Amar Chitra Katha:

Founded by Anant Pai, Amar Chitra Katha is famous among children as well as adults due to its flexibility of mythological and historical content and the presentation style. Using infographical methodology, the authors of Amar Chitra Katha have been a perfect source of infotainment in India since 1967.

Sarah J Mass Books:

Kajol is a dedicated reader of American author Sarah. She has written seven books under various genres. Her very first book Throne of Glass – a fantasy novel gave her wide publicity across the world.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane’s directorial Tribhanga and recently her short film Devi has been awarded ‘The Black Lady’ for Best Film – Popular Choice at the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards!

