House of the Dragon finale trailer shows epic battle preparations

HBO’s fantasy historical drama and prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon Season 2 is near its finale, and the trailer for the last episode has dropped. The trailer reveals that dragons are already in flight, especially after Rhaenyra Targaryen has found three new Dragonriders for her army. The war between the Greens and the Blacks is set to intensify, and The Hightowers and their allies are also gearing up for battle, promising an unforgettable battle ever.

The trailer further showcased Ser Criston Cole’s returns after his absence, warning his men of impending annihilation. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra is making final preparations with her new allies to reclaim the throne. While in King’s Landing, Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen vows to “answer outrage with outrage” and asks his sister, Helaena, to join him with her dragon, Dreamfyre. But Alicent Hightower disapproves, believing Aemond has failed to rule the Seven Kingdoms effectively. The trailer also shows ships taking to the ocean with plenty of dragons.

The eighth and last episode of House of the Dragon season 2 will conclude this season. Fortunately, seasons 3 and 4 are under development, as announced in December 2023 by George R.R. Martin.

House of the Dragon’s showrunner Ryan Condal told Games Radar about season 3, “Hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you’re really trying to arc out the characters so that each season is a different experience for all of them. And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction because you don’t want to end up in that place where you’re doing the same thing again and again.”

In episode 7 of House of the Dragon season 2, Rhaenyra’s attempt to search Dragonriders for riderless dragons proved somewhat successful as she earned two new Dragonriders, Hugh Hammer and Ulf White for Vermithor and Silverwing. However, to claim Vermithor, several candidates were burned to death, while others escaped.

House of the Dragon season 2 episodes 1-7 are streaming on Max.

Must Read: 8 Signs That Rachel Fuda Is The Villain Of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News