Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the iconic Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice, is gearing up for its release in September. It reunites the central characters portrayed by Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in the sequel. Rising star of Hollywood Jenna Ortega and seasoned actors Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux have joined the cast of the upcoming movie. The cast is rich in talent, and some even have great fortunes. Today, we will rank the members based on their net worth. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, the movie premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28. The sequel’s events occur thirty-six years after the 1988 classic. The fans are excited to witness the ensemble cast create magic on screen. Most actors have been working in the industry for several years and thus accumulated great fortunes.

Michael Keaton reprised his titular character Beetlegeuse in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; Winona Ryder appears as Lydia Deetz, former goth teen and now mother of Jenna Ortega’s character Astrid Deetz. Catherine O’Hara returned as Lydia’s stepmom, Delia Deetz, and Justin Theroux plays Lydia’s current husband. Meanwhile, Monica Bellucci is Beetlegeuse’s ex-wife, and Willem Dafoe is a ghost detective.

Here’s how much the cast members of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are worth –

Jenna Ortega –

The young actress skyrocketed to fame after appearing as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday. She will be returning to the titular role in season 2 soon. She started her career as a child actor and is now a popular star among the young lot. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Catherine O’Hara

Best known for her role in Schitt’s Creek, the actress is great in comedy. She has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and is an accomplished actress, comedian, and writer. O’Hara has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder has two Academy Awards, one BAFTA Award, and two Grammy nominations. She is known for the quirky roles she played in her early days, including Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice. She is adored as Joyce Byers in Netflix’s popular series Stranger Things. The actress has accumulated a fortune of about $18 million.



Willem Dafoe

According to IMDb, he has starred in over one hundred movies in his career. This Beetlejuice star is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and thus has a lucrative fortune of about $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Theroux

Theroux gained recognition for his work with David Lynch in the movies Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire. He was a screenwriter for films like Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2, and Rock of Ages. His directorial debut was 2007’s Dedication. In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Justin Theroux plays Rory and has a reported net worth of $40 million.

Michael Keaton

Keaton plays the titular role in the upcoming Tim Burton film and is reprising after thirty-six years. He is widely known for playing Batman and reprised the DC part in last year’s The Flash. Michael Keaton has received countless accolades in his career, including a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes. He has a net worth of $40 million, like the previous two actors on the list. So, who is the richest cast member of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood and was on 2018’s Forbes Italy in their list of the 100 most successful Italian women. Bellucci has done movies across several genres and was also part of Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The actress has done many movies over the years and has accumulated an impressive fortune, making her the richest of the Beetlejuice 2 castmates. She has a net worth of $45 million.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe, will be released in the United States on September 6.

