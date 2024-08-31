Joker: Folie à Deux, or Joker 2, is gearing up to release in October this year. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, and the thrill will be double as Lady Gaga has joined in. She will be seen as Harley Quinn. The film’s long-range box office predictions are out and showing great promise. Scroll below for more.

Joaquin won the Oscar for his outstanding performance as Joker in the 2019 movie. It was also directed by Todd Phillips, who returned again to helm the sequel. The second installment is a musical and is set to premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival this September. It will hit the theatres one month later. The Venice Film Festival chief praising Todd’s film said that although it is a continuation of the 2019 movie, it is darker than its predecessor, and people will be surprised by certain things.

Joker: Folie à Deux takes place two years after the events of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, who is a patient at the Arkham State Hospital. The film’s premise reportedly revealed that he falls in love with music therapist Lee [played by Lady Gaga]. The duo experiences musical madness through their shared delusions, while Arthur’s followers start a movement to liberate him.

According to BoxOfficeTheory’s report, Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, is predicted to earn $120 million to $150 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office. The target opening forecast predicts that Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s film might collect an impressive $138 million on its opening weekend in the US. If it opens in this range, then it will be among the highest-grossing opening weekends of 2024. However, this is subject to change as the box office is unpredictable and tricky to crack at times.

The prequel was the highest-grossing R-rated movie with its $1.07 billion global haul, but it was overtaken this summer by Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.21 billion collection. Joker collected $96.20 million on its debut weekend, and the prediction for Joker’s debut weekend is over 55% if we take $150 million into account. The 2019 movie collected $335.47 million at the domestic box office and $743.48 million internationally.

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on September 4 and be released in theatres on October 4.

