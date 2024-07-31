Lady Gaga has always been known for her outlandish dresses. With her unusual and extravagant choices, the singer has consistently caught the attention of the audience. However, she once wore a dress that did not go down well with the fans.

We are talking about Gaga’s infamous meat attire at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010. The pop star, who received the most number of ceremonies at the event that year, made more headlines for wearing a dress made out of raw beef, which made her face the wrath of animal rights activists.

Lady Gaga Wore A Dress Entirely Made Out of Raw Beef at VMAs 2010

Gaga, who earned 13 nods at the VMAs 2010, sported three looks during the event. After appearing in an Alexander McQueen outfit and a Giorgio Armani attire, the pop star wore her third and final dress, made entirely out of raw beef meat, designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti.

The costume also included boots, a hat, and a clutch, all also made of meat. As Gaga appeared onstage to receive the Video of the Year award for her song ‘Bad Romance,’ she left the audience shocked with her ‘meaty’ look. The dress sparked a controversy and Gaga faced backlash from the public, especially from animal rights groups, including PETA and the Vegetarian Society.

Gaga Later Revealed Her Interpretation of the Dress

The pop star continued to wear the beef dress for press photos after the award ceremony, and also sported it during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the talk show, Gaga revealed that she chose the costume not to offend anyone, but to send out a message. “If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones,” she said of her interpretation of the dress.

And though the costume sparked controversy, it was still considered a creative piece and has been displayed in various museums. The dress was preserved by taxidermists and was put to display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Since 2019, the outfit has been displayed at the Haus of Gaga museum inside the Park MGM casino in Los Angeles.

Must Read: Nina Dobrev Once Shared The ‘Wild’ Experience Of Getting Fame From The Vampire Diaries, ‘I Was Learning About Myself’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News