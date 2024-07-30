Ever since the beginning of her career, Lady Gaga established herself as an artist who wasn’t afraid of taking risks. The pop star became a global sensation due to her eccentric dressing and out-of-the-box presentation during the late 2000s.

However, there was an incident in the initial phase of her career where Gaga went too far with her creativity and ended up scaring the audience. The singer faked her death during the VMAs in 2009, displaying her bloodied body onstage, which terrified the fans.

Lady Gaga’s blood-soaked performance at VMAs 2009 shocked the world!

In 2009, Lady Gaga, riding high on the success of her breakthrough debut album The Fame, got an opportunity to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer, who was just 23 years old at the time, decided to put up a show that would be remembered for years.

Gaga began her performance lying on stage under a fallen chandelier, singing ‘Poker Face’ She quickly switched to her hit ‘Paparazzi,’ wearing a mask, cape, and bejeweled outfit. Her avant-garde style left the fans in awe as she passionately played the piano. However, as the performance neared its end, streams of blood were seen gushing down her belly. While the audience was shocked and certified, Gaga was covered in fake blood.

As the song ended, backup dancers lifted her above the stage, making it appear she’d hung herself. The camera zoomed in on her blood-covered face as she dropped her mic. The daring act became a hot topic of discussion, and Gaga later addressed the motive behind the performance in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The pop star revealed that the dark act was a tribute to the women who had become victims to the monster of ‘fame.’ “If I’m gonna be sexy on the VMAs and sing about the paparazzi, I’m gonna do it while I’m bleeding to death and reminding you of what fame did to Marilyn Monroe, and what it did to Anna Nicole Smith,” Gaga said in her documentary.

Here’s the video:

The VMAs 2009 were special for Gaga for another reason, as the singer was the most-nominated artist at the awards along with Beyoncé, both receiving nine nods. Gaga ended up winning three trophies on the night, including the Best New Artist.

Must Read: Did Ryan Reynolds Dance To ‘Bye Bye Bye’ By NSYNC In Deadpool & Wolverine? Here’s The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News