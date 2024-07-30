Where does 'Transformers One' Fit into the Transformers Franchise Timeline?

Transformers One is yet to hit theaters, but the film is already receiving exceptionally positive reviews from its test screenings. The animated film is a part of the blockbuster sci-fi action franchise and delves into the history of the Transformers race.

The movie is being released after a series of live-action Transformers films, the most recent being 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. So, where does this upcoming Transformers film fit into the overall timeline of the Transformers franchise? Let’s find out.

Transformers One is set 3 billion years before live-action films

The events of the film take place way before any other film in the franchise, as it is set 3 billion years prior to the live-action movies. The timeline was confirmed by producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 in July. “[Transformers One is set] 3 billion years before what we’ve done before,” he said while addressing the audience.

It tells the origin story of the Transformers, including Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee, and is set on their home planet called Cybertron. So it makes sense that the events portrayed in the film precede all the live-action films, including the first Transformers film that came out in 2007.

Transformers One is not a prequel to the franchise

While Transformers One takes place some 3 billion years before other films, it is not being labeled as a prequel to the live-action movies. The reason is that the animated film does not have any relation with the other films in the franchise and acts as a standalone project. It can be said that Transformers One takes place in a different universe altogether, and is not a part of the live-action canon.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the film follows two Cybertronian workers named Orion Pax and D-16 on the planet Cybertron, who turn from friends to staunch rivals named Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. The film features an impressive ensemble including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

The film will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on September 20, 2024.

Must Read: When Anne Hathaway Fired Back At Amy Schumer’s Insult In ‘Trainwreck’: “Don’t Pretend Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News