Anthony Mackie pulled a Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo during a media interaction with the Captain America: Brave New World cast, including Harrison Ford. Recently, Giancarlo Esposito’s character was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con, and footage from the movie was also shown at Comic-Con. Keep scrolling for more.

It was directed by Julius Onah from a script by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton. It will be Anthony Mackie’s first feature film as Captain America after taking the mantle from Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans. The movie will also feature Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson beside Mackie and Ford. It is the fourth movie in the Captain America franchise, and the last film in this series was released in 2016, and Evans played the titular character.

Recently, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Anthony Mackie seemed to have revealed that the Hulk will appear in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, and not just he also mentioned that there is more than one Hulk. For the unversed, in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Edward Norton appeared in the role, but Mark Ruffalo replaced him in The Avengers, and since then, Ruffalo has been seen in the role.

Since Harrison Ford will be playing Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, the alter ego of Red Hulk, it is expected that Hulk might also appear at some point again. Anthony Mackie said, “The events of Hulk and his film don’t pertain to this movie at all.” He was explaining it to Harrison Ford. The Captain America: Brave New World star added, “Not Red Hulk! The other Hulk! There are multiple Hulks! So when he shows up… but there’s only one Red Hulk.”

The Avengers: Infinity War actor continued, “When he shows up, his world, his universe, his story, is completely separate from what… the way we utilize him in our story.” According to reports, Mark Ruffalo will return to the MCU to reprise his role as the Hulk. Check out the clip going viral on social media platform X.

Anthony Mackie just revealed that The Hulk will appear in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD 😂 Via: @EW pic.twitter.com/J4Ftn2UjMx — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) July 29, 2024

One of the users in the comment section wrote, “Mackie definitely wasn’t supposed to say that 😂. The way Harrison Ford tried to cut him off numerous times. Brother played a Tom Holland card.”

Another said, “Mackie doing his best Tom Holland impression.”

Followed by one saying, “Kudos to Anthony for acknowledging that though 😄 we all already have an idea because of Red Hulk’s appearance that Green Hulk is going to happen too.”

And, “Damn it, Anthony! You’re the new Tom!”

For the record, Tom Holland is infamous for giving out spoilers. Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s Captain America: Brave New World will be released in the theatres in 2025.

