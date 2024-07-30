Marvel is again bringing its big guns—Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Robert Downey Jr. RDJ was recently announced as Doctor Doom at the San Diego Comic-Con, and it implored the entire MCU fandom. Now, a report has revealed their alleged salary for the outing. The Russo brothers will direct Avengers 5 and 6, and the former Iron Man actor is said to appear in both movies. Scroll below for more.

RDJ became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood because of his Marvel projects. He has appeared in the four Avengers movies besides his Iron Man trilogy. He also had cameos in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Incredible Hulk. The MCU started with RDJ’s solo outing in 2008, and fans bawled their eyes out when his character died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The Russo brothers directed Infinity War and Endgame, which clocked in $4.85 billion worldwide.

According to Variety’s report, the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr’s returns allegedly cost Marvel a colossal amount. Sources have given a number but not the exact sum. As per that, Marvel is reportedly paying $80 million to Anthony and Joe Russo for directing Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It might be a smart move on Marvel’s part to bring back the sibling duo for these movies as they will involve a lot of characters, and the duo has experience with that.

The report also mentioned that the Russo brothers’ deal does not include back-end compensation; instead, performance escalators kick in at the $750 million and $1 billion thresholds. Meanwhile, the sources claimed that Robert Downey Jr. is allegedly getting $80 million+ for playing Doctor Doom in Avengers 5 and 6. The Russos are the only reason why RDJ reportedly returned to the MCU, as the source mentioned, “They were the only ones he would work with.”

Robert Downey Jr has reportedly made between $500-$600 million from his MCU stint. He received $500,000 for his role as Tony Stark in the first Iron Man. According to Forbes, RDJ received $75 million for his part in Avengers: Endgame, making him the highest-paid member of the MCU. His latest Marvel role will surely add a significant amount to his already impressive $300 million net worth. Additionally, he will enjoy the perks of traveling in a private jet, dedicated security, and a whole trailer encampment.

Meanwhile, the Avengers movies are set to begin filming in 2025. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in 2026, and Secret Wars will come out in 2027.

