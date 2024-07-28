Robert Downey Jr is the man who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. When it was going through a tough time, Marvel boss Kevin Feige once again turned to RDJ. He will return to the MCU, not as a hero this time but as one of the biggest villains of Marvel comics—Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. However, some questions have arisen, and we believe it will be interesting to see how the Russo brothers deal with them in Avengers: Doomsday.

The drastic change happened after Jonathan Majors was fired from the MCU for his domestic violence case. He was being set in the MCU as the next big baddie, Kang the Conqueror and the Avengers 5 movie was around him only. With his departure from Marvel, the makers had to come up with something big and equally sinister, and there were rumors online that Doctor Doom would be the villain in the 5th Avengers movie. This time, the rumors did come true.

However, Robert Downey Jr played Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the MCU for years, and there are characters like Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, his daughter Morgan Stark, the remaining Avengers, and people from Earth-616, the Sacred Timeline, who know him as Tony only. There are three instances that will be interesting to see play out in the future in Avengers: Doomsday. What are they? Scroll below to know.

1. What would be the Avengers’ reaction?

Tony Stark sacrificed his life for the greater good, and the Avengers were a team. Since this is a multiverse universe movie, Chris Evans already returned to the MCU, and there is a chance he may return as Captain America, too. But whatever it is, when superheroes from Earth-616 assemble to fight him, it will take an emotional toll on them to see someone looking like Iron Man as the villain.

2. How would Peter Parker React to it?

Tony Stark was like a mentor to Peter Parker, and his disintegration had the most impact on Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. In Avengers: Endgame, when Tony was taking his last breath, Peter Parker was very emotional. Now, after losing Aunt May as well, Peter is also in a very vulnerable position. Their interaction will be interesting to see.

3. What would be Morgan Stark & Pepper Potts’ reactions?

Gwyneth Paltrow may or may not return to the MCU to reprise her role as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s love interest, but if she does and if a grown-up Morgan Stark appears in the future MCU project, Avengers: Doomsday, then what will their reaction? Their entire world crashed when Tony performed the final snap and sacrificed himself for everyone. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Tony and Morgan’s adorable bond, and it will also be emotionally jarring for Morgan and Pepper to face someone who looks just like Tony Stark but isn’t, instead, the main villain.

We won’t know all this until the movie Avengers: Doomsday is released in the theatres. It will feature Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, and according to reports, he might even appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released in 2025. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo brothers will be released in 2026.

