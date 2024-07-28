Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, continues to make noise over her controversial outfits. She was spotted by the pool in a decent yellow bikini, leaving fans in disbelief. But the latest pictures show her at an event, baring it all in sheer white stockings. Scroll below for all the details!

Within a month of finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Ye tied the knot with Bianca, Yeezy’s head of architecture. He reportedly slid into her DM and offered her a job at his fashion company. It is unknown exactly when love blossomed, but they’ve been together for almost 1.5 years.

Kanye West and his wife recently attended an event, and her latest avatar is again grabbing eyeballs. The pictures are reportedly from a tequila launch party, and Bianca Censori pulled off another revealing attire. She wore a tight-fitting white corset and paired it with white net stockings.

Bianca Censori pulled her hair into a messy bun, ensuring her outfit stole all the attention. It seemed like Kanye’s wife was trying to hide her private parts with a pillow, as visible in pictures circulating online. Take a look at it below:

Ye and Bianca today pic.twitter.com/Buwn1p3Ax9 — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, it was only yesterday that Bianca donned the tiniest bikini top and boxer shorts during a lunch date with Kanye West at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. She has violated the dress code of a country restaurant on multiple occasions, but it looks like she doesn’t fear the repercussions.

Time and again, wild rumors spread on the internet about Bianca and Kanye. On one side, reports claim that the couple wants to embrace parenthood and planning their first child. But other tabloid materials claimed a divorce was on the cards.

Needless to say, Bianca Censori looks quite happy in her marriage with Kanye West.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Do You Know Lady Gaga Had To Do This To Play Harley Quinn In Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux? Know Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News