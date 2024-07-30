Marvel’s highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine has amazed the audience with unexpected heroes’ cameos and surprising twists. The movie features a perfect flayer of comedy while dealing with the concept of multiverse heavily. In the film trailer, it was teased that Deadpool & Wolverine would amp up the presence of the Merc with a Mouth. While the movie balances the spotlight between Wade Wilson and Wolverine, it was confirmed that different versions of Deadpool would be part of the cast. Here we name every version of Deadpool that appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Original Deadpool

The prominent variant of Deadpool appears naturally in the movie. But this version comes from Earth-10005, which is the official designation for Fox’s X-Men movie timeline. This story picks up from where Deadpool 2 left off, as Wade Wilson uses Cable’s time machine and travels to Earth-616 in an attempt to join other Avengers.

However, in this movie, Wade is a car salesman who has retired from his superhero days. But when TVA appears to warn Deadpool of a threat to his timeline, he’s back into action and gets the most screen time. As he seeks a variant of Logan to help him fight against Cassandra Nova in the Void, he encounters several versions of himself as well.

Nicepool

Ryan Reynolds starred as another variant of Deadpool, but this time he’s a long-haired variant, which fans nicknamed the samurai version. But he is officially called Nicepool, the original owner of the Dogpool, and assists Deadpool and Wolverine on their journey through the Void. Nicepool’s appearance, alongside Deadpool, sets the stage for the arrival of the Deadpool Corps in the final act. Unlike other variants, Nicepool doesn’t have regenerative powers, as he tragically dies after one of the film’s best meta jokes. Despite his short-lived role, Nicepool’s legacy endures when the original Deadpool takes up his weapons to avenge his death.

Dogpool

Dogpool earned the second-most screen time in Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Mary Poppins. In his first appearance in the Void as a companion to another Deadpool variant, the long-haired Reynolds quickly becomes attached to the original Deadpool. Throughout the film, Dogpool shows up several times, wanting to stick around the main duo of Deadpool and Wolverine. In the final act, Dogpool arrives with the rest of the Deadpool Corps, and before the other variants attack, Dogpool races to Deadpool and Wolverine’s side, hiding away before the fight begins. Dogpool is one of the sweetest variants of Deadpool’s yet.

Lady Deadpool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Although the masks were never revealed, Lady Deadpool is portrayed by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively; at least, she voiced it. While the Deadpool Corps doesn’t officially name a leader, Lady Deadpool takes charge as she leads them through the portal in the finale. Lady Deadpool was extensively teased as a popular character from Marvel Comics, although theories sparked speculation that Taylor Swift was the one playing the role as teased in the trailer. But it was revealed that Lively provided the voice, and the character stands out among the variants by wielding two mini machine guns instead of the usual dual pistols.

Headpool

The quirkiest variant in Deadpool & Wolverine is the Headpool, which originated from the comics. Headpool is a variant of Deadpool from an alternate Earth that was overrun by a zombie outbreak. After he was bitten, he ended up with his body destroyed, leaving him as a talking zombie head that resembles the Merc with a Mouth. Headpool is voiced by Nathan Fillion, who is popularly known for his MCU cameos, and his memorable appearance will be remembered when he flew out of a portal with the other Deadpool variants. Although he doesn’t play a major role in Deadpool & Wolverine, his unique nature and distinctive design make a lasting impression.

Kidpool

Another highly-anticipated variant in Deadpool & Wolverine is the Kidpool. The role was played by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, Inez, and remained masked throughout the movie like Lady Deadpool. Although she delivered one line of dialogue, it was packed with the kind of curse words and profanity that align perfectly with the film’s R-rated humor.

Babypool

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Babypool is the cutest variant of Deadpool, a baby version, who also delivered an absurd twist to the character lineup. Just like other members of Reynolds’ family, Babypool is played by Olin, the fourth and recent child of Reynolds and Lively.

Peterpool

As the battle between Wolverine, Deadpool, and the Deadpool Corps escalates, their self-healing powers threaten to intensify the conflict. Peterpool, an unexpected hero enters and dons a Deadpool costume from his work locker. Peter is a close friend of the original Deadpool, as shown in the previous two movies, and arrives just in time to calm the chaos. As the other Deadpool celebrates his arrival, recognizing the value of their own Peters, his intervention prevents further fighting and arguably saves the Marvel multiverse.

