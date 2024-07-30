Deadpool & Wolverine is teeming with cameos from characters from other universes, but there’s one special appearance with a connection to Spider-Man that even the main lead, Ryan Reynolds, missed in the film.

Deadpool and Wolverine stunt coordinator George Cottle’s big reveal stunned Reynolds, who expressed his astonishment on Instagram.

Deadpool and Wolverine, released on July 26, 2024, not only brought back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who tragically died at the end of 2017’s Logan but also featured several cameos from superheroes the studio mostly abandoned.

Disney acquiring Fox in 2019 finally paved the way for the two worlds to collide. After Patrick Stewart reprised his Professor X role in “Doctor Strange 2,” and Kelsey Grammer was back as Beast in “The Marvels”, Deadpool and Wolverine cashed in on the deal by featuring a whopping 45 cameos in the film.

One of those cameos had a Spide-Man connection that even slipped past Ryan Reynolds. Deadpool’s third act, which features numerous Merc with a Mouth variant characters, included Spider-Man Tom Holland’s brother Harry Holland.

In an Instagram post on Monday, July 29, Deadpool & Wolverine stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a photo of the behind-the-scenes footage of the film. The image featured Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s brother Harry dressed as one of the variants of Deadpool.

The caption on the photo said, “When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star! It may not be Holland the world wanted, but Holland was the Holland we all needed!”

With the hashtag #Haroldpool, George Cottle added, “You smashed it, my friend.”

Ryan Reynolds was seemingly stunned to learn that Tom Holland’s brother was in the film. Reacting to the post, Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story, “This is how I found out?!? Can you tell me?”

According to Variety, this is not the first time Harry Holland had a cameo in a Marvel film: He reportedly played a bi-cycle thief in his brother Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

