“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Mario Lopez once confessed his short-lived marriage to Ali Landry ended due to his infidelity. After denying the allegations for years in his memoir “Just Between Us”, Lopez seemingly attributes his infidelity to Landry’s preoccupation with her image.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has aired on CBS’ daytime television since 1987 and hosted some big stars in Guest/recurring roles. Big-name stars like Betty White, Usher, Fabio and Drew Carey have all walked through the shainable streets of Beverly Hills. Mario Lopez also appeared on the show for a 40-episode arc, where he showed off his dramatic acting skills by portraying Dr. Christian Ramirez in 2006.

Two years before Lopez appeared on Bold and The Beautiful, he made headlines for his short-lived marriage to actress and former Miss USA Ali Landry. The couple, who wed in 2004, separated two weeks later. Huffington Post reported that despite hearing rumors that Lopez had cheated on her at his bachelor party before the wedding, Landry went ahead with the ceremony in April 2004.

However, two weeks later, Landry had the marriage annulled amid rumours that Lopez had strayed, which he initially denied but finally admitted to nearly seven years after their relationship ended.

In his memoir “Just Between Us,” Lopez seemingly blamed Ali Landry’s transformation from a grounded individual to an image-obsessed celebrity for the strain in their relationship.

Lopez wrote, “The changes were subtle, but her interests sounded more materialistic, and she seemed more preoccupied with image rather than substance, things I didn’t care about. Our conversations became less based on common interests and more about her pressuring me to be a certain way, dress a certain way, act a certain way.”

In His book, Lopez confessed he engaged in an act of infidelity at his bachelor party. Lopez noted he strayed because he had fallen out of love with an “image-obsessed” model.

A passage in the book reads, “Once I took responsibility for my feelings, acknowledging how I had so mishandled my decisions, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. The thoughts came streaming in, but it was too late. My misgivings reared their ugly heads, and I knew I should have broken things off with her before I strayed.”

In a 2014 interview with Oprah, Landry said she married Loez against her better judgment. She noted that she should have listened to her inner voice, which warned her against marrying Mario Lopez.

